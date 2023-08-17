Amber alert issued for 2-year-old Beaumont boy, woman in connection with his abduction

He is about 2' 11" tall, weighs about 36 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair in short braids according to police.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Beaumont boy who Beaumont Police believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police are looking for Braylon Marquis Alexander Lee Harris. 2, of Beaumont, who was last seen in Beaumont before being abducted according to Beaumont Police.

He is about 2' 11" tall, weighs about 36 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair in short braids according to police. It is not known what he was wearing police said.

Police are looking for Georgiann Randall, 29, in connection with his abduction. and say she is known to frequent the area of College St. near the Avenues neighborhood of Beaumont.

Randall and the boy were last seen Wednesday morning around 8:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of College St according to Beaumont Police.

She was last seen in Beaumont and is driving a grey SUV with an unknown license plate number police said.

Randall is 5’7” tall, weighs about 110lbs, has black hair and brown eyes but it is not known what she was last wearing police said.

Anyone with any information about Harris' abduction, or the whereabouts of him or Randall is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 880-3865.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information