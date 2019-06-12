LUBBOCK, Texas — UPDATE: The Amber Alert for Nicholas Perez has been discontinued.

--------

An Amber Alert has been issued for missing a missing four-year-old child, and the woman police believe is connected with his disappearance was last heard from in Lubbock.

The alert is for Nicholas Andrew Perez. The Petersburg Police Department describes Perez as a white male, last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and black and white Nikes.

Police believe Maricela Amada Paz, 21, is connected with his abduction.

Google Public Alerts

She was seen driving a white, early 2000s, Mitsubishi with a Texas license plate number.

Paz was last heard from in Lubbock.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call Petersburg PD.

An Amber Alert is a rapid notification system to alert the public and solicit their assistance when a child has been abducted and is facing grave danger.

The U.S. Department of Justice recommends the following criteria for issuing an Amber Alert :

There is reasonable belief by law enforcement an abduction has occurred; The abduction is of a child age 17 years or younger; The law-enforcement agency believes the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death; There is enough descriptive information about the victim and abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.

RELATED: Missing 66-year-old woman found safe

RELATED: Sheriff: Burning human remains found in southwest Bexar County possibly a child