AMBER Alert cancelled for 2-month old baby missing in Harker Heights

As of June 20, 2022, the AMBER Alert in Harker Heights has been cancelled.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Harker Heights Police Department AMBER Alert searching for 2-month-old Winter Jones was cancelled by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children early Monday morning.

She was last seen wearing a pink and white flower-print, zippered sleeper and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are searching for two suspects in connection to her abduction.

The two suspects are 33-year-old Rotoyia Vertison and 29-year-old Runnesha Vertison.

Rotoyia is described by AMBER Alert as a 5-foot tall Black, female, 218 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a flower tattoo on the right wrist, and Runnesha is described as a 5-foot-7, Black, female, 118 pounds, with black and blonde dreadlocked hair, black eyes, a chest tattoo and a half sleeve tattoo on both arms.

The suspects were last seen in Harker Heights, Texas driving a silver 2014 Ford Fusion with a Texas license plate number of PDY6485.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5423.