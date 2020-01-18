SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are searching for a Spokane man who tied up his girlfriend and assaulted her with a baseball bat.

Police said the female victim had to use her 'Alexa' device to call for help, saying she was tied up and needed police.

Officers are searching for 46-year-old Andrew Beitel. They said he assaulted his girlfriend at a home in the 2000 block of South Grant Blvd Saturday.

According to SPD, the victim sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Beitel had left the home before officers arrived. Police said Beitel is believed to be suicidal and potentially an extreme risk to anybody who comes across him.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call 911 and not to make contact.

Beitel is believed to be driving a maroon red 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander with the license plate BMZ5859 .