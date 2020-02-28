AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is about the Austin Police Department experiencing a shortage of dispatchers.

Austin police are investigating a suspicious death near the 14300 block of U.S. 183 northbound service road in northwest Austin.

According to an Austin Police Department watch commander report, officers responded to a wooded area near the highway after a dead body was reported around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the body was "in a state of decomposition that made age and gender identification impossible."

Homicide detectives were requested as there was apparent trauma to the body, the report said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

WATCH: APD officers get more mental health training

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Gov. Greg Abbott details how Texas has prepared for coronavirus

Husband of Round Rock day care owner arrested under child sexual abuse charges

'Time for talk is over' | Plan secures full $7.5B funding for Austin I-35 expansion project