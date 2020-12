Temple police said the suspect robbed the Mungi's Grocery.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police were looking for a man they said robbed a convenience store Friday morning.

Police said the man was armed with a gun when he robbed the Mungi's Grocery at 701 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

A surveillance photo shows him with gloves and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police said he pointed a handgun at the clerk and took off with about $4,000 in cash.

If anyone has information about this case, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.