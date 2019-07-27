KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are looking for three men accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint Thursday night.

Officers were called to the Eagle Mart at 3400 Florence Rd. for an armed robbery, according to Bell County Crime Stoppers.

Three men entered the store around 11:40 p.m. and demanded money from employees before running away with money and property, police said.

The men reportedly ran to a nearby neighborhood.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

