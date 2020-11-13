Armed robbers wanted after targeting Killeen business

Police said surveillance photos captured two males who robbed a Killeen business in the middle of the afternoon.

KILLEEN, Texas — Two males walked into a Killeen business and robbed it at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Surveillance photos show one of the suspects wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a light-colored face mask. The other suspect was wearing a gray and black hoodie, black pants and light-colored boots.

Police said they walked into the business in the 300 block of N. 10th St. around 3:20 p.m. and robbed the two store employees at gun point.