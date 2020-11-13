Armed robbers wanted after targeting Killeen business

KILLEEN, Texas — Two males walked into a Killeen business and robbed it at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Surveillance photos show one of the suspects wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a light-colored face mask. The other suspect was wearing a gray and black hoodie, black pants and light-colored boots.
Police said they walked into the business in the 300 block of N. 10th St. around 3:20 p.m. and robbed the two store employees at gun point.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the outfits or who may have scene the suspects to call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.