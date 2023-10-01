Armed robbery suspect arrested after pursuit in Killeen

Officers report that the alleged suspect fled officers in a stolen vehicle before striking a pole.

KILLEEN, Texas — One person is in custody after an armed robbery in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department.

According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call along Frontier Trail on Jan. 9, where a victim told them that a man had demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle at gunpoint.

The suspect reportedly fled in the victim's Honda Civic. Police said that they located the vehicle later in the night, but that the suspect fled when officers tried to make a traffic stop.

As police pursued the stolen vehicle, the suspect lost control and crashed into a utility pole while trying to turn onto Trimmier Rd, said Killeen PD.

The department said that the suspect was taken into custody without any further incident and no other injuries were reported.

The crash into the utility pole reportedly caused a power outage in the area, which Killeen PD said Oncor is currently working to repair.