41-year-old man faces capital murder charge after 3 bodies found inside burned dumpster in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police say an arrest has been made in the homicide investigation where three people were found dead in a dumpster.

Fort Worth police say an arrest has been made in the homicide investigation where three people were found dismembered in a dumpster that was on fire last week in the Western Hills area. Police clarified Tuesday that the three bodies found in the dumpster were adults after previously thinking one of the bodies was that of a child.

Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, was arrested Monday night in Euless, according to officials. He faces a charge of capital murder of multiple persons and is being held at Tarrant County Jail on a $1 million bond.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a report of a dumpster fire outside a business in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive.

While extinguishing the fire, authorities said three bodies were found inside the dumpster. Police said they were heavily dismembered, which has made it difficult for authorities to identify them.

Police held a 1 p.m. news conference on Tuesday to give an update on the arrest. Re-watch it below.

"This case was shocking and unsettling, and we knew bringing someone to justice in this case was paramount," Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said during the news conference Tuesday.

In the news conference, Fort Worth homicide detectives said they were able to identify Thornburg off of his Jeep Grand Cherokee, a process that involved cross-referencing nearly 7,000 vehicles in the area. Thornburg's name was familiar to detectives because he was a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation in the same area in May of this year, according to police.

Officials said detectives found surveillance video that shows Thornburg dumping dismembered body parts into the dumpster. Police found him and asked him to come to the station, where he reportedly gave a confession of his involvement with the deaths of the people found in the dumpster and "went into intimate details" about how he killed them, police said.

Thornburg also confessed to the suspicious death in May and also admitted to killing someone in another state, police said. More information on those cases is forthcoming.

Victims

Police were able to identify one of the victims as 42-year-old David Lueras. The second person was a young teenager or adult female. The third was an unknown adult.

Lueras is known to frequent the Dallas area and has some ties to the Hurst, Euless and Bedford areas.

"Identifying the perpetrators and suspects of this triple murder is the primary goal of this investigation; any information related to a missing person or persons fitting the description of the victims is appreciated," police said.

Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Barron at 817-392-4339 or Detective T. O'Brien at 817-392-4338. Callers can also contact the homicide unit directly at 817-392-4330.