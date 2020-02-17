WACO, Texas — Editor's note: The video in this story is from Feb. 7 when the shooting was reported.

An arrest was made Monday in connection with a quadruple shooting in Waco.

Kevin Darnell Wash, 22, is charged with capital murder after 20-year-old Joangel Ortegon was killed and three other people were injured on Feb. 7 in a failed robbery attempt at a home in the area 19th and Trice.

Police found multiple guns and a large amount of marijuana in the house.

After the shooting, one man was found when officers arrived. Another man was found down the street. A third man was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

The three men injured were identified as Douglas James, 30; Kevin Walsh, 22 and Carson Elias, 19. The three men suffered gunshots wounds to different parts of their bodies.

James had a gunshot wound to the back, Walsh received a gunshot wound to the chest and Elias had two gunshot wounds to lower extremities, according to Waco PD.

Although Wash was arrested, the investigation is ongoing.

