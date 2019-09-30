HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting in Harker Heights.

Police were called just after 2 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Ball Road for reports of a shooting. Officers found a 28-year-old man, who has not been identified, with gunshot wounds to his back and side. He was flown to Baylor Scott and White Hospital.

RELATED: Person found shot in Harker Heights, police search for gunman

Ronald Dietrich Stabreit was taken into custody around noon Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was taken to Bell County Jail. Stabreit’s bond is set at $250,000.

The victim is recovering from his injuries and surgery, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400 and contact the Criminal Investigation Division.

