ARRESTED: Temple Police capture hitchhiker wanted for murder

TEMPLE, Texas — Rockdale Police Department assisted in locating 31-year-old Justin Glenn Boswell, according to their Facebook.

Saturday morning Rockdale Police Officer Lauren Hensley arrested Boswell on Highway 77 overpass at US 79 without any issues, according to police.

Boswell was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays who was reportedly stabbed and killed by a hitchhiker in Temple on July 28.

Temple Police said Mays was found in the 2600 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive around 6:15 p.m.

Mays picked up Boswell, who then stabbed him and stole his vehicle, police said. His vehicle was later found that night in Rockdale, Texas.