MEXIA, Texas — Editor's note: Video in this story is from September 28, 2019.

A fire that destroyed Gibbs Memorial Library in Mexia on Saturday morning may have been started on purpose, investigators said.

Library officials said the fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. Days after the fire, investigators said they found evidence at the library that indicated the fire was deliberately set.

An Emergency Joint Meeting of the Mexia City Council and the Gibbs Memorial Library Board will be held on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Mexia Civic Center. During the meeting, there will be updates on multiple issues about the fire and the on-going recovery operations at Gibbs Memorial Library.

It is unknown if investigators have any suspects.

