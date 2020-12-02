WACO, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office served warrants for at least nine people Wednesday as part of a burglary ring bust.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said in a news conference that “anything not nailed down” was being stolen across six counties, including vehicles, trailers, power washers, large tires and equipment of all kinds.

The month to six-week operation is expected to net more arrests.

McNamara said more than $130,000 worth of merchandise was stolen and he expects that number might be higher.

McNamara said they are not only going after the thieves but also those who have assisted, provided safe haven or bought stolen items. He said If those who have stolen merchandise want to come forward, they will be given a chance.

“If we have to come after you, we will charge you,” McNamara said.

During the news conference, McNamara said more people were being arrested in connection with the ring and that all the thieves' names would be released when they are in custody.

