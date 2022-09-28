Attempted child kidnapping in Harker Heights stopped by samaritans

The suspect was arrested by police and he is currently in custody at the Bell County Jail, as stated in the release.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Thanks to the quick response of two bystanders, a child kidnapping was stopped Wednesday, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

Around 4:01 p.m. police responded to the call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by an unknown man who trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.

Police say two adult witnesses quickly responded and removed the child from the man's vehicle. He was arrested by police and is currently in custody at the Bell County Jail, as stated in the release.

6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.