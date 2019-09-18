Tuesday evening a man attempted aggravated robbery at two separate locations in Hewitt and Bellmead.

At 5:39 p.m. the Bellmead Police were dispatched to Walmart after a man attempted to rob the Chase Bank inside.

The teller told police that a white male came up to the counter and presented a note that demanded money and stated that he had a gun. However, a weapon was not displayed.

About an hour later, The Hewitt Police Department was notified of a similar incident at the Walmart on Sun Valley Blvd. At this location, the suspect approached a cashier in the lawn/garden section and demanded money from the drawer while displaying a handgun in his waistband.

Hewitt PD, Bellmead Police Department, and the FBI are investigating both offenses.

If you recognize this suspect, the vehicle, or know where either can be located contact Hewitt PD at 254-666-6272 or the Bellmead PD at 254-799-0251

