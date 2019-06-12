AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed his wife before shooting himself in southeast Austin early Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 6300 block of East Riverside Drive.

During a press conference on Friday morning, Austin police said they received several calls around 5:30 a.m. regarding a disturbance at the Valero gas station located at 6306 on East Riverside Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they reportedly found two people dead in the parking lot with trauma to their bodies, according to police.

Police said they discovered through witnesses that the two people were common-law husband and wife.

Police later identified the wife as Veneranda Martinez-Gutierrez, 36, and the husband as Florencio Felix Barron, 43.

APD said Barron approached the car that Martinez-Gutierrez was driving in the parking lot and then shot her. Barron then allegedly walked to the front of the car and shot himself.

Both Martinez-Gutierrez and Barron succumbed to their wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene at 5:45 a.m., according to police.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct autopsies to determine their cause of death.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police encourage you to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

