AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Wednesday released data from its holiday no-refusal initiatives closing out 2019.

The initiatives were conducted during the Christmas and New Year holiday season from Dec. 12, 2019, to Jan. 4, 2020, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. every night.

During this time period, a total of 274 DWI-related arrests were made. Of those, 124 came from blood search warrants, 96 came from breath samples, and 54 came from blood samples.

Some of those resulted in enhanced DWI charges:

Consent breath samples over .15 – 44

Class A misdemeanor DWI (with prior conviction) – 37

Felony DWI (two or more prior convictions) – 20

Felony DWI child passenger – 3

Intoxication assault – 1

"The Austin Police Department and the City of Austin Transportation Department are continuously focused on preventing lives from being lost on the streets, highways and waterways of Austin," the APD said in a press release. "The department is dedicated to making the roadways and waterways of Austin safe for residents and visitors through education and enforcement."

