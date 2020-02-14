AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have charged a man accused of grabbing a minor and "playing with himself" in the middle of the street in the presence of minors, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said on Nov. 10, 2019, they responded to an area near Givens Park to reports of a man trying to get into a family's vehicle in the Givens Park parking lot.

A woman told police Roderic Keith Whitley, 47, rubbed her breast while trying to steal her purse and also grabbed her 13-year-old daughter's leg through the car window, according to the affidavit. The woman told police Whitely later pulled out his penis in front of her kids.

The affidavit said the woman rolled the window up on Whitely's arm when he attempted to steal the purse, then Whitely approached the 13-year-old's window on the rear driver's side and grabbed her leg.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman's daughter told police Whitley "began to move his lips around while squeezing her leg." The 13-year-old said her mother rolled the window up on Whitely again and he walked away to a nearby bus stop.

The woman's other daughter, 14, told police she saw Whitley at her sister's window while throwing away a pizza box nearby. The 14-year-old told police she saw Whitely stumble away from the car to the bus stop and said he "began playing with himself" while pointing at them, according to the affidavit.

The woman called police and followed Whitely, waited for police to arrive, and while waiting, Whitely allegedly yelled "they aren't going to do anything" at the woman and her daughters, the affidavit said.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested Whitely for indecency with a child by exposure – a third-degree felony – and public intoxication, according to the affidavit. On Feb. 11, police said officers met with Whitely at the Travis County Correctional Complex to question him about the case. Whitely allegedly told police to contact his attorney, according to the affidavit.

Whitely's bond was set at $15,000.

