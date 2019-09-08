AUSTIN, Texas — The video above is regarding CLEAR Alerts, an AMBER Alert system for adults.

Austin police are searching for a newborn baby who may be in the Austin or Killeen area.

The 3-week-old baby, Elijah Phillips, was born to Brittany Sadi Smith, 30, in a hospital on July 19. On July 22, the mother gave a woman believed to be her cousin – Brandy Yovonne Galbert – permission to leave the hospital with the baby. The baby has not been seen since, police said.

On July 24, Child Protective Investigations received a court order for the baby to be removed from the mother’s custody and placed into theirs, police said.

The Austin Police Department believes Smith, Galbert, the baby's father – Carl Dennis Hayden Jr. – and the baby may be in the Austin or Killeen area.

Police released photos of the baby on Aug. 9 in hopes that someone knows where the baby and his family is.

APD

Anyone with information about the baby's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately or the Austin detectives at 512-974-5484 or the Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

