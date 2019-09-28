AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are warning the public of a potentially lethal batch of narcotics sold in the Austin area after one person died.

Police said three overdose patients were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas on Saturday morning.

One of those patients has died.

The drug is known by various street names such as Molly, X and ecstasy, police said.

“Please remember that the use of illegal drugs is not safe and places the user’s life in danger,” police warned.

RELATED: Man charged with possessing illegal steroids, ecstasy and THC gummies

RELATED: FDA approves large-scale trial of Ecstasy to treat PTSD

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Narcotics Tip Line at (512) 974-8600.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Metallica lead singer enters rehab triggering tour delays

'I'm 93. How much longer do I have to live?' WWII veteran out $16K for abandoned bathroom safety construction project

Fatal car crash at Parmer and Dessau stemmed from police pursuit