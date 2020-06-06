AUSTIN, Texas — Three people have been arrested in connection with looting, burglary and property damage at a Target store in Austin on May 31, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said on Saturday.

The incident happened at the retail store located at 5621 N. I-35 in Capital Plaza.

The district attorney’s office said the three people arrested are “known members” of a local self-identified communist "antifa" group. It said the damage and merchandise stolen is valued at over $20,000.

Lisa Hogan, 27, of Austin, is accused of riot and burglary of a building, both state jail felonies. The district attorney’s office said she is suspected of going live on Facebook and encouraging others to join the group’s looting. Her bonds are set at $25,000 each.

Samuel Miller, 22, of Austin, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and burglary of a building, both state jail felonies. He is accused of ripping out and destroying surveillance cameras outside the store. His bonds are set at $25,000 each.

Skye Elder, 23, of Austin, was charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony. Her bond is set at $25,000.

“While I fully support the rights of freedom of speech and assembly, I cannot tolerate the subversion of peaceful protest by engaging in wanton destruction and theft,” Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said on Saturday. “These arrests are important to protecting not only the property owners, but, even more importantly, the peaceful protesters whose message should be heard.”

According to police, around 20 to 30 people showed up at the Target on May 31 around 5:45 p.m. and began ripping off the plywood that was put up to prevent entry to the store. They said other group members held up a sheet to conceal the activity. The group then allegedly shattered the glass on the front door before entering.

The district attorney’s office said members of the Austin Police Department Special Response Team arrived shortly after and spotted Miller and Hogan walking briskly away from the scene. They were reportedly located shortly after in a vehicle driven by Elder that was parked away from the store.

“The violence, threat to life and destruction of property we have seen in Austin and other parts of the country jeopardizes the rights and safety of all citizens, including peaceful demonstrators,” said Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, FBI San Antonio. “We thank members of the public and encourage them to continue sharing information, photographs and videos of individuals engaged in violent and unlawful activities. With the cooperation of our community and partnership with law enforcement, we will hold those pursuing their violent agendas accountable,” Combs added.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said, “These acts of vandalism and looting will not be tolerated. We appreciate the partnership with our local and federal partners in apprehending these suspects and bringing them to justice.”

