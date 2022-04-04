Autopsy confirms body found in Brazos River is 2017 missing Waco mom

WACO, Texas — An autopsy confirmed that a body found in the Brazos River was of missing Waco mom, Stephanie Torres, according to Waco Police Department.
The autopsy also determined the cause of death was inconclusive, according to Waco PD. Torres was reported missing in 2017. Her case was reopened four years later after a private dive team found her car in the Brazos River on Jan. 19, according to Waco Police Department.
The Waco Fire Dive Team recovered three vehicles that day; one that resembled Torres' car after Adventures with Purpose began a separate search, according to reports. During the search, bone fragments were found, according to Waco PD.
Torres may have been intoxicated and suicidal when she disappeared, according to Waco PD. A search began, however, police said every lead came up empty. The case was originally suspended in February 2019, pending no additional evidence, according to Waco PD.