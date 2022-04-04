Autopsy confirms body found in Brazos River is 2017 missing Waco mom

The autopsy also determined the cause of death as inconclusive, according to Waco PD.

WACO, Texas — An autopsy confirmed that a body found in the Brazos River was of missing Waco mom, Stephanie Torres, according to Waco Police Department.

The autopsy also determined the cause of death was inconclusive, according to Waco PD. Torres was reported missing in 2017. Her case was reopened four years later after a private dive team found her car in the Brazos River on Jan. 19, according to Waco Police Department.

The Waco Fire Dive Team recovered three vehicles that day; one that resembled Torres' car after Adventures with Purpose began a separate search, according to reports. During the search, bone fragments were found, according to Waco PD.