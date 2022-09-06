'Jugging' and auto theft on the rise in Waco : Here's how to protect yourself

Police give advice on how citizens can protect themselves from theft in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are segments on 'jugging' in Central Texas.

KCEN has previously warned viewers of the trend of 'jugging' in Temple. Now Waco PD says the trend is starting to make its way to their neighboring area.

The term 'jugging' or bank 'jugging' is described as a scam where suspects will park outside of banks and watch as bank customers come in and out. After following the bank customer to another location, they will break into the vehicle and take the money or other valuables, according to police.

In the last week, Waco PD says there have been four confirmed bank 'jugging' incidents at local Chase and Bank of America establishments.

Police ask that you be aware of your surroundings to prevent from becoming a victim. If something doesn’t look right or if you see anyone sitting in their vehicles outside a bank for long periods of time, call your local police department and report it.

Trailer thefts have also increased in the last two months. Because they are very easy to steal if not stored and secured properly, police say they have become a target for theft.

In order to protect your belongings and property, police say to store your trailer behind a locked fence with a trailer lock. Police also advice residents to etch their VIN onto multiple places of the trailer and document where and what that VIN is.

Even if your trailer is attached to your vehicle, it is still susceptible to being stolen, and police advise taking all necessary precautions to keep your trailer safe. Trailers are hard to track when stolen, police say by taking photos it can also help identify the trailers.

If you are a victim of jugging or theft, report the crime to the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.