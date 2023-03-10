Bank jugging suspect arrested in Temple, police say

Police say they were able to apprehend the suspect without incident.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department arrested 39-year-old Stoney B. Oliver on Thursday March 9.

According to police, officers were conducting an operation to catch would-be bank jugging suspects when they arrested Oliver.

Bank jugging is a term used to describe criminals who stalk and follow bank customers whom they suspect have large quantities of money on them.

After a target is selected, the criminals will follow the customers until they feel they are most vulnerable, so that they can take the cash from them.

Police say this arrest is still under investigation and anyone with information on this crime or others like it should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

There is currently no other information available.