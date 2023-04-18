Bellmead bank jugging suspect steals over $900 at QuikTrip

Police departments across Central Texas have increased warnings for bank jugging, cautioning community members to stay alert.

BELLMEAD, Texas — The Bellmead Police Department is attempting to locate a bank jugging suspect who got away with more than $900 at a QuikTrip in Bellmead on Saturday, April 15.

According to police, the suspect was following the victim while they cashed a check at a Bank of America and stopped for gas at the QuikTrip.

Police say once the victim went inside of the store, the suspect forced entry into the car and stole an envelope containing over $900.

According to police, the suspect was driving a white Nissan Murano.

The Bellmead Police Department asks that if anyone has any information on this crime to please contact them.

Bank jugging has increasingly become an issue in Central Texas. Suspects will essentially stalk their victims as they make transactions at a bank, ATM or drive-thru and when they are most vulnerable, the suspects will attempt to steal the money.

Police want to remind everyone to never leave anything valuable in your car and to always be vigilant when making transactions.

For more information on this case, visit here.