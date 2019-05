WACO, Texas — Baylor University issued a Baylor alert after a "dangerous situation" Friday morning as police searched for a man who bailed from a car in the Ferrell Center parking lot after a pursuit.

Two individuals ran from the car. One was arrested right away, but the second ran toward campus.

The university asked people on campus to seek secure shelter away from doors and windows.

Baylor issued the all-clear around 11:55 a.m.