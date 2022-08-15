BCSO: Temple man, another arrested, tried to solicit sex from minor online

During the operation, they came in contact with Paul Cuellar Jr., 25 of Temple, and Luis Adrien Cristobol-Jimenez, 26 of Pflugerville, the sheriff's office said.

BELTON, Texas — Two men, including one man from Temple, were arrested earlier this month in Belton for reportedly trying to solicit sex from a minor, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

The department's Criminal Investigation Bureau conducted an operation from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4 where investigators posed as minors on social media. Their goal was to try and find people who were trying to engage in sexual conduct with minors, BCSO said in a news release.

During the operation, they came in contact with Paul Cuellar Jr., 25 of Temple, and Luis Adrien Cristobol-Jimenez, 26 of Pflugerville, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators agreed to meet with Cuellar Jr. and Cristobol-Jimenez with a "decoy" in Belton where they were later arrested.

Both men were charged with online solicitation of a minor, according to the sheriff's office.

No other information was released.