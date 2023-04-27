Fraudulent contractors tend to lure customers after major storm damage.

CHINA SPRING, Texas — After major storm damage, homeowners are left to asses the condition of their homes and make arrangements with insurance and contractors.

"We didn't know what was happening because I've never heard hail like that before," China Spring home owner Joey Oglesby explained.

This is when contractors sweep in fast and give their quotes.

Some are legit, but some are not.

"Texas is a non-licensed to contract state, there's a lot of contractors that will run around and yes, they get a bad name. They will runoff with people's money," said Dallas contractor Stephen Cathey.

109,000 home improvement scams have been reported to the Federal Trade Commission since 2007, with an average of 6,124 scams per year.

The Better Business Bureau has tips homeowners should look out for when contractors approach their front door.

Ask for references

Do not pay upfront

Do not pay cash

Get the contract in writing

Verify license and insurance

"Vet your contractor," Cathey continued. "Make sure that the contractor you hire is going to do quality work that you need."

Lastly, if a contractor says they will pay your insurance deductible, it's likely a scam because that is illegal in Texas.