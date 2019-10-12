HOUSTON — A Beaumont family is shaken after surviving a harrowing experience in Houston over the weekend.

The family was on their way to see their daughter Sunday afternoon at the University of Texas in Austin when they were shot at on the interstate while driving through Houston.

Their sport utility vehicle was struck by multiple shots as they drove west on Interstate 10 near Lockwood Drive about three miles west of the 610 loop.

The family heard a clacking sound as bullets hit their SUV and the back window shattered as they drove along through the east side of Houston at about 12:30 p.m.

Once the family was able to stop the car and call police they noticed bullet holes on the outside of the SUV found a bullet in the back of the SUV.

No one in the car was injured but Houston Police have confirmed that a driver was shot in the face in about the same location about 30 minutes later just before 1 p.m.

