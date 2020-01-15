BEAUMONT, Texas — *Editor's Note: Some of the details in this story might be graphic for some readers.

An 18-year-old man was indicted on an animal cruelty charge after investigators say he killed his ex-girlfriend's chihuahua by throwing it against a tree during a 'fit of rage.'

Tyrone Mattox is accused of assaulting the woman and vandalizing her apartment while she was away according to indictment documents.

His ex-girlfriend's chihuahua, Leia, had escaped into the parking lot during the 'fit of rage,' according to investigators.

The documents say the woman called Mattox's mother during the disturbance to come and calm him down. They say his mother tried to speak to him while holding the dog.

Mattox allegedly took the dog and 'violently' threw it against a tree, killing it almost immediately. The documents say he then put the dog into a dumpster before leaving the scene.

He was arrested the following day, November 24, 2019, on an unrelated charge.

Indictment documents say he admitted to killing the dog, and that it wasn't his intention. He allegedly told investigators it was 'f***** up.'

