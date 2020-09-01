BEAUMONT, Texas — *Editor's Note: The above video is from January 2, 2020.

A Beaumont woman was arrested after investigators say she fired gunshots in the air on New Year's Eve.

A Beaumont Police spokesperson says Sheena Pitre, 36, fired 14 shots in the air in the 4000 block of Hartel Street in south Beaumont.

Police found out about a Facebook video allegedly showing Pitre's actions on January 1.

The video shows a woman firing a handgun into the air before turning to the camera. Investigators got an arrest warrant for Pitre, and say she's facing two charges, including a charge of deadly conduct.

She's also charged with discharging a firearm in a municipality.

Pitre's been taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

