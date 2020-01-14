BEAUMONT, Texas — Investigators are asking for help in identifying three men after more than $2,700 in clothing was stolen from a Beaumont store. 

According to police, the three took the merchandise on December 5. If you know who they are, you're asked to send a message to Beaumont PD. You can also call us at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Do you recognize these three stooges??? On December 5, 2019, they walked into Dick's Sporting Goods and stole over $2,700 worth of clothing items. If you know their names, send us a message, call us at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

