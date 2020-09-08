Beaumont Police officer killed in head-on collision, other officer seriously injured

Texas DPS State Troopers are investigating the crash

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont police officer was killed and another officer was seriously hurt in a head-on crash early Sunday morning.

The two officers were driving on Cardinal Drive (Highway 69) around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, when their cruiser was hit head-on by the driver of a Ford Mustang, Beaumont Police spokesperson Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release.

The accident happened near the Highway 347 overpass in south Beaumont.

One officer was pronounced dead at the scene, Morrow said. The second officer was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The driver of the Ford Mustang was also taken to the hospital.

The officer's death marks the 18th officer killed in the line of duty in the history of the Beaumont Police Department.

Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers are investigating the crash, and the names of the officers involved haven't been released yet.

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames told 12News Sunday this is the second officer she has lost since taking office in 2007.

"My thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends left behind after such a needless tragedy," Ames said. "There are no words that can comfort grieving at a time like this, but my hope is that you know how many people in our city grieve with you. Our entire city hurts when we lose a first responder."

In a tweet Sunday morning, Catholic Diocese of Beaumont Bishop Curtis Guillory offered condolences to Beaumont Police Officers and their families.

My prayers are with the Beaumont police officers, and all involved, in the tragic accident this morning. Praying also for the entire police department and their families. — Bp Curtis Guillory (@BishopGuillory) August 9, 2020

Local police departments and sheriff's offices from around Southeast Texas have also responded after waking up to the tragic news.

"The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beaumont Police Department," the department said in a Facebook post.

