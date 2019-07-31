BELL COUNTY, Texas — An investigator with the Bell County Sheriff's Office was selected to attend the Secret Service National Computer Forensic Institute.

Special crimes unit investigator Donny Lonham Jr. was one of the 25 people from across Texas selected to attend the five week class.

Lonham completed the class where he learned how to retrieve data from almost any device.

The Sheriff's Office was also given new forensic equipment like computers and special programs to help other departments.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: