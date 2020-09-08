Car chase through Bell County leads to arrest, stolen Jeep recovery and narcotics found

A Jeep reported stolen in Austin led officials on a chase that ended after two suspects fled on foot in Temple. One was arrested, but the driver has not been found.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — One man has been arrested and another is still missing after a car chase ended in a crash and attempted escape in Temple in the early Sunday hours.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office notified the Bell County Communications Center around 1 a.m. that a 2020 Jeep Rangler was reported stolen from Austin and was headed northbound on I-35 into Bell County, as indicated by GPS signal from the Sirius XM radio in the Jeep.

Salado police initiated a traffic stop on I-35. The vehicle stopped for the Salado police unit, but then sped off northbound on I-35. A pursuit followed.

Bell County Sheriff's Department units chased the Jeep through Belton and into Temple where the stolen SUV crashed through a chain link fence behind Lowe's off of HK Dodgen Loop.

Both occupants of the stolen Jeep fled on foot. The passenger, Rashad Burns, was caught and arrested, but the driver escaped.

Burns is in the Bell County Jail pending case review from the Bell County District Attorney's Office.

Officials found 0.27 grams of methamphetamine while searching the Jeep.