Suspect in Killeen juvenile sexual assault case arrested in Nevada

31-year-old Jacob Murphy is currently awaiting extradition to the Bell County Jail.

KILLEEN, Texas — A case that began on June 20, 2022, has hit a turning point. The Killeen Police Department said they received a report from the family of a victim, detailing an incident of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old female juvenile and a known acquaintance.

Investigators looked into the matter, uncovering what they described as inappropriate communication between the suspect and the juvenile. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, the suspect maintained his innocence throughout interviews with the Special Victims Unit detectives, who led the inquiry.

In response to the allegations, the victim's family directly confronted the suspect, resulting in his departure from the area, said police.

On Aug. 15, the Bell County District Attorney's Office looked into a formal complaint against Jacob Murphy, 31, charging him with sexual assault of a child. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson swiftly issued an arrest warrant in connection with the allegations.

Coordinated efforts by the Regional Sex Offender Unit (RSONU) Detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Task Force proved instrumental in tracking down Jacob Murphy. Their collaborative work led to the identification of Murphy's whereabouts in the Sparks, Nevada area.

Murphy was reportedly apprehended without incident by RSONU and USMS Task Force members on Aug. 22. Presently, he awaits extradition proceedings to transport him to the Bell County Jail.