Bell County grand jury indicts man on murder after woman found dead in hotel in June

Helena Deloris Holmes, 51, was found dead in a hotel room in the 2700 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard on June 10.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Bell County grand jury indicted a man on a murder charge Wednesday for reportedly killing a 51-year-old woman back in June.

On June 10, Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, 36, reportedly killed Helena Deloris Holmes. Her body was found in a hotel room in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m., Killeen Police said.

Details about what happened between the two were not released.

Shortly after, Pliego was arrested and charged with Holmes' murder, which marked the 10th murder of 2022 for the county, police said.