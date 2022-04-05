Bell County Jailer accused in organized crime scheme inside jail

The Sheriff's Department said the suspect was part of an organized effort to smuggle cell phones, tobacco and other 'illicit substances' into the jail.

A Bell County Jailer was arrested Thursday morning after an investigation that found he was smuggling contraband into the jail for inmates.

Tommie Rodall, 28, was charged with engaging in organized crime and money laundering.

According to the sheriff's department, on Feb. 5, 2022 jail staff discovered cell phones, chargers, tobacco and other illicit substances within the Bell County Jail.

The Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation over the course of four months that uncovered a criminal enterprise involving several people who were delivering and selling the contraband.

Rodall, a four year employee of the sheriff's department, was one of those people, according to the sheriff's department.

A Bell County Grand Jury indicted Rodall Wednesday. He was fired Thursday and arrested.