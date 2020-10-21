Bell County man arrested for possession of child pornography

The Bell County Sheriff's Department said it seized more than 100 devices that were then found to contain "numerous photographs/videos" of child pornography in July.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A 77-year-old Bell County man was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 20 following the discovery of child pornography on electronic devices in his possession.

Chesley Nunley, Jr. was arrested without incident after a federal sealed indictment was executed for the possession of child pornography, the Bell County Sheriff's Department said in a release.

On July 2, the BCSD Special Crimes Unit, with the help of the sheriff's patrol criminal interdiction unit executed an electronic device search warrant at Nunley, Jr.'s residence. The sheriff's department said more than 100 electronic devices were seized from his residence and forensically analyzed. The investigation revealed "numerous photographs/videos" depicting child pornography on those devices.