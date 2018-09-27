BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified the man who was found dead in a Bell County burn pile. They said the victim was shot in in the head, and his body was burned beyond recognition.

Sheriff Eddy Lange identified the victim as Michael Allen Vanlandingham, 30, of Copperas Cove. He also named two suspects -- Owen Thomas Free III, 37, and Dana Francis Walcott, 39. Walcott was taken into custody Tuesday.

Deputies found Vanlandingham's body on Sept. 17 in a burn pit near the back of an area of the county called "the compound".

According to a Bell County arrest affidavit, deputies questioned residents in "the compound" and a man who lives in one of the trailers told them a man named "Tommy" had stopped by earlier in the day with two other men. The witness said "Tommy" had told him they had brought 'Mike' from a local hotel to the compound to kill him and that they suspected he was cooperating with the police, according to the affidavit.

The witness said he later heard a gunshot and walked to the back of the property to find a human body in the burn pit, the affidavit said.

The witness identified "Tommy" as Owen Thomas Free III from a photographic lineup. He also identified one of the men with Free as Dana Francis Walcott Jr.

The Bell County arrest affidavit said the man also advised deputies the victim was taken from a local hotel. It states deputies later went to the hotel and obtained video surveillance showing Free and Walcott Jr. escorting a man from a room. The affidavit states the man appeared to have his hands restrained and states a vehicle associated with the room was tied to Michael Vanlandingham.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators determined Vanlandingham was shot twice in the head.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Walcott Sept. 25 in Harker Heights and charged him with murder.

"His bond was set at $1,000,000," Lange said at a news conference Thursday.

Lange said Free, also known as 'Tommy Knocker' had not yet been arrested. He is also charged with murder and a warrant was issued for Free's arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident or Owen "Tommy Knocker" Thomas Free III's whereabouts is asked to call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

