Bell County Sheriff's Department searching for missing woman

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Chonda Eileen Wambolt, 50, was last seen leaving her home in Little River-Academy on Oct. 27, according to the department.
Wambolt is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds. She reportedly has shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes.
According to investigators, the department has reasons to believe that Wambolt is in danger.
Authorities say that Wambolt may be driving a grey 2002 Plymouth minivan with a Wyoming license plate. The vehicle reportedly has a broken passenger side sliding rear door window which has a plastic or wooden covering.
The vehicle reportedly also has two stickers on the back, one which reads "Beef, it's what's for dinner," and one of a cardinal bird that reads Red Bird Estate Sales.
Wambolt also reportedly has a small, brown dog with her.
The Bell County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information on Wambolt or the vehicle to contact the department at 254-933-5412.