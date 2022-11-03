Bell County Sheriff's Department searching for missing woman

Chonda Eileen Wambolt is believed to be in danger after being reported missing from Little River-Academy.

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Chonda Eileen Wambolt, 50, was last seen leaving her home in Little River-Academy on Oct. 27, according to the department.

Wambolt is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds. She reportedly has shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes.

According to investigators, the department has reasons to believe that Wambolt is in danger.

Authorities say that Wambolt may be driving a grey 2002 Plymouth minivan with a Wyoming license plate. The vehicle reportedly has a broken passenger side sliding rear door window which has a plastic or wooden covering.

The vehicle reportedly also has two stickers on the back, one which reads "Beef, it's what's for dinner," and one of a cardinal bird that reads Red Bird Estate Sales.

Wambolt also reportedly has a small, brown dog with her.