BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Office is hoping to identify a woman suspected of cashing someone else's check.

Major T.J. Cruz, assistant chief deputy of the Sheriff's department, said the department received a report of a woman not receiving a check that was mailed to them. The check was cashed at a Go-N-Cash in Killeen Tuesday without the woman's consent.

Cruz said the suspect signed the check and used a fake temporary driver's license with the woman's name and address as identification to cash it.

Photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle were taken from the security cameras at the Go-N-Cash around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the suspect or case is asked to contact the Bell County Sheriff's Department 254-933-5412 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-729-8477.