Bell County Sheriff's Office searching for car burglary suspect

The images of the suspect were taken from a Dollar General security camera.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect involved in a car burglary in Harker Heights.

According to the sheriff's department, on July 24, officers responded to the report of a car burglary in Dana Peak Park.

Through the investigation, the department determined that the victim's credit card was used at a nearby Dollar General, allowing them to find the suspect on the store's surveillance footage.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking the community for help in identifying this suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 254-933-5437.

On 07-24-2023 The Bell County Sheriff’s Department responded to Dana Peak Park in regards to a vehicle burglary.... Posted by Bell County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, August 1, 2023