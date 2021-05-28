SCAM ALERT | Bell County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

What's worse is that the phone number they call from might appear as if it is a number within the sheriff's office, the department said.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as a deputy with the department.

The sheriff's office says during the call, the person explains that you failed to report to jury duty or have an unpaid ticket and that you need to pay the fine.

The person will ask you to pay the fine by sending a pre-paid credit card or gift card, the sheriff's office said.

What's worse is that the phone number they call from might appear as if it is a number within the sheriff's office, the department said.

"We would like to remind everyone that we do not conduct business this way and at no time will anyone from the Sheriff’s Department call you to discuss outstanding or unpaid citations, nor will we ever take a payment from you over the phone," the department said in a news release.

If you receive such a call, please hang up on whoever it is calling you and make contact with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at (254) 933-5412.