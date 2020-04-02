BELLMEAD, Texas — A man with a very distinctive look was wanted for robbing a bank in Bellmead Tuesday.

Surveillance photos from the Compass Bank on Bellmead Dr. show a white man wearing a straw hat, khaki shirt with patches, khaki cargo pants and black shoes.

Bellmead police said he told the clerk he had a weapon and was there to rob the bank.

He left in a silver sedan, possibly a Kia, police said. No one was hurt.

Police did not release how much money was stolen. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

