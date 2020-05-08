Bellmead man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting a child

BELLMEAD, Texas — Philip Samuel Mercon of Bellmead was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child.
Bellmead police arrived at the victim's mother's house the evening of Aug. 3 and learned that the 12-year-old girl said her stepdad, Mercon, had been fondling her.
Mercon admitted to police that he was sexually attracted to the girl and referred to his actions as tickling, according to Bellmead police.
Mercon was previously arrested and charged with bestiality in July 2018 after witnesses found him with a dog in a backyard and called the police. When officers arrived to arrest him, Mercon let the dog go and tried running away. He was later caught and charged with criminal trespass, evading and state jail felony bestiality.