Bellmead man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting a child

BELLMEAD, Texas — Philip Samuel Mercon of Bellmead was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Bellmead police arrived at the victim's mother's house the evening of Aug. 3 and learned that the 12-year-old girl said her stepdad, Mercon, had been fondling her.

Mercon admitted to police that he was sexually attracted to the girl and referred to his actions as tickling, according to Bellmead police.