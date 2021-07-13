Bellmead police looking for June shooting suspect

Police said the suspect fled in an unmarked Chevrolet Impala after shooting at the victim's car at a Bellmead convenience store.

BELLMEAD, Texas — The Bellmead Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect.

Last month, on the evening of June 9, Bellmead police responded to a shooting near the Bell Mart convenience store at 2917 Bellmead Drive.

According to police, the gunman was wearing a black mask and hoodie and approached a woman who was pumping gas. Police said the suspect put something to the woman's side before grabbing her. The woman was able to escape, police said.

The gunman then began shooting at the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle before escaping in an unmarked Chevrolet Impala.

Police are asking that if anyone has information about the situation to report to them immediately at 254-799-0251.