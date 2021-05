Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed the Bellmead store at knifepoint.

Police said a male suspect entered at 903 N. IH 35 and held an employee at knife point. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.